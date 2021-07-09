Wilmington City Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver said she struggles when she gets word from Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy that there has been another shooting in Wilmington.
"Just heartbreak, just tears. They're doing the best they can do, they're locking them up, and then the A.G.'s office is letting them out. You have babies killing babies. You're talking about 13 and 14-year-olds killing each other, what were were doing at 13 and 14? I was going to camp."
Oliver said that's why she's helped organize the "Stop The Violence" rally at Kirkwood Park beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021.
There will be food, music, exhibits with community resources, all in an attempt to condemn gun violence.
"It's just senseless, senseless killings. We just want to try to come together and try to give them hope, and remind them there's a world out there, there's a life to be lived."
The keynote speaker is Elder Joseph Paul, Jr., a reentry professional who works with high-risk adults in Los Angeles, and was a guest of then-U.S. Senator Kamala Harris at the 2020 State of the Union Address.
Oliver said one important thing to come out of the rally, is hopefully a conversation, that will spark more solutions, and stymie the shootings in Wilmington.
"No one has one answer for a solution, but if you can think of anything that can help me out, please let me know."
She said Sunday can only be a launching pad, and then the community coming together on Sunday, has to stay together, to stop the calls from Chief Tracy.
"What I would like to see next is that it takes a village to raise these children. After this rally I hope this city can come together, engage, and help raise our children. It's sad this horrible gun violence, it's senseless."
Kirkwood Park is located at 11th and Spruce Streets in Wilmington, behind the Stubbs Early Education Center.