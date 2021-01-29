"It's still a little early to call; at least four inches. Let's say four inches and up," said Matt Powell of he Delaware Weather Network. "The 'up' is going to depend on the track of the storm, but certainly the potential for at least four inches."
A storm is on its way to Delaware, set to arrive Sunday afternoon and, once it starts, has the potential for some snow accumulation, with totals still unclear depending on a number of factors.
"It's going to start by spreading snow across pretty much the entire state during Sunday afternoon," Powell said. "Warm air begins to move in as the day moves on, and eventually it changes over to sleet and rain from south to north. The question is really, does that change over get up into Newcastle County? And that's kind of still the question mark at this point."
Depending on how the chips fall, there's a chance for a significant increase to anticipated snow accumulation totals, he said.
"If everything goes right, you could be looking at 12 inches," said Powell. "If the storm slows down off the coast, if it takes the right track, if there's no changeover, it's certainly possible that New Castle County could see a foot. It's just a little early at this point to sound that alarm."
However the storm plays out, the weather is expected to create some messy conditions for commuters throughout the day at the beginning of the work week.
"Monday morning and the Monday afternoon rush are going to be a pretty rough go, especially in the northern half of the state," Powell said. "If we get that change-over--it may flip over to rain south of Dover, it may not be quite as bad down there--but certainly the northern part of this state's going to see some problems for both the rushes on Monday."
