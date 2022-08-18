112 participants of a youth basketball league that was one of the biggest of its time will be honored at a Hall of Fame ceremony next month.
Stormins' Classic announced their unranked list of the top 100 players to play in the league that ran from 1980 to 2002, plus 12 special honorees.
Among the honorees are WNBA MVP/Olympics Gold Medalist Elena Delle Donne, NBA players Terence Stansbury, AJ English, and Laron Profit, Robbie Rider, the league's first hearing impair player, and Chuck Brown, who coached Sills' Dynasty to an estimated 6-hour victory over Frawley's Launchers in what was voted the league's best-ever game.
They will be honored in a ceremony at the Chase Center on the Riverfront Thursday, September 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Tickets are $25, and are available on their website.
Special Honorees
- Demetrius White - In Memoriam
- Terence Stansbury - First NBA Player from Delaware
- AJ English - First NBA Player from the Classic
- Laron Profit - First NBA Player from Downstate
- Robbie Rider - First Hearing Impaired Player
- Freddie Mason - 1st Certified Referee/In Memoriam
- Cheryirel Taylor - Winningest Female Coach in Boys Division
- Brian Wright - New Castle League Director
- Joel Eastland - Most Championships
- Elena Delle Donne - WNBA MVP/Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist
- Chuck Brown - Coached Winning Team in League's Best Game
Stormin's Classic Top 100 Players (80 men/20 women - alphabetical)
- Phil Anderson
- Diana Armstrong Williams
- Damon Bagwell
- Jerry Barnes
- Bridgett Benson
- Ralph Blaylock
- Abdul Bey
- Eric Blackston
- Art Bowers
- Troy Boyer
- Clinton Brown
- Lenny Brown
- Mike Bryson
- Shavone Burke
- Felicia Camper
- Joe Carson
- Laron Cephas
- Devon Chambers
- Darrell Chambers
- Doc Chittham
- Matt Chittham
- Paul Coleman
- Calvin Copeland
- Jermaine Crawford
- Cory Curtis
- Katie Davis
- Troy Davis
- William Davis
- Ricky Deadwyler
- Darrell Dollard
- Lindsey Dyal
- Mark Eggerson
- Monick Foote
- Vincent Garlick
- John Gordon
- Aaron Gosa
- Shelton Hammond
- Carlos Hawkins
- Josh Hill
- Marquita Hollingsworth
- Natasha Howard
- Tracy Howell
- Ugundi Jacobs
- Decoursey Jamison
- Ladaye Johnson
- Alex Karlsen
- Vincent Kent
- Jina Komla
- Anthony Laws
- Chris Laws
- Howard Laws
- Carl Lemon
- Marquis Lopez
- Gary Lumpkin
- Tyra Lusby
- Tiara Malcolm
- Tiara Manlove
- Ray Marshall
- Shannon McCants
- Jamie McDaniels
- Eric McNair
- Jermaine Medley
- Earl Miller
- Andre "Barkley" Mills
- Andrew Mills
- Erin Mills Reid
- Jamal Moore
- Yolanda Parish
- Nikki Paul
- Tawaina Pennewell
- Sy Pettijohn
- Cory Ponzo
- Lloyd Price
- Andre Rider
- Lawrence Redden
- Dana Roane
- Khadijah Rushdan
- Duffy Samuels
- Theron Shehee
- Will Sheridan
- Ryan Smith
- Buster Snow
- Cleon Stewart
- Anthony Sutherland
- Jay Jay Taylor
- Jerome Thornton
- Damon Trawick
- Darnell Vaughn
- Corey Wallace
- Troy Washam
- Tyson Waterman
- Natie Watson
- Lenny Williams
- Shannon Williams
- Steve Williams
- Shannon Willis
- Mike Winters
- Anthony Wilson