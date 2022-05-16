Storms packing damaging winds, tornado threat to hit Delaware during Monday rush

Strong storms are expected Monday during the afternoon/evening rush hour. The rain could be blinding at times and we face the possibility of a triple threat of damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado.
The height of concern Monday for these fast-moving severe storms is between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Damaging wind gusts are the biggest threat with the chance for hail and an isolated twister.
"The storms are so fast moving that if you are out and unaware, you might not get much time to seek shelter," First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said.
The greatest threat for the severe weather -- especially damaging wind -- is during the afternoon and evening rush Monday. Watch out for downed trees and limbs. You may want to change your normal commuting routine to avoid the worst of the storms.
Ahead of the severe storms, expect a humid Monday with highs breaking into the 80s. The sun and humidity will add fuel ahead of the storms, which are moving in from the west.
Nice spring weather with less humidity and temperatures in the 70s will return starting Tuesday.