There's a lot of information to consider today when heading to the polls, but voters didn't sound like they had any confusion about who they were voting for on Election Day.
"Pretty much straight ticket for me," said David Keller.
"Pretty much straight ticket for me," Dianna Roberto.
"I went straight Democrat," said Naim Ali.
The voter turnout in Delaware appeared to be strong. An election judge at Wilmington's Westminster Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, said, while she's worked at six other polling locations in her position, this year, at this location, was one of the strongest she'd seen.
Many of those who stood in line during the early morning's frigid temperatures were looking for a new kind of leadership, and pointed to issues they felt signified the drive for their leanings, like Ali.
"I think it's important because of the way the pandemic is, and the way things are going economically wise, it's time for a change," he said. "If we don't get nobody in there that's going to help us collectively, we're going to lose out."
There was a longer list from Brittany Keller.
"There's a lot of issues," she said. "I mean, everything with our country. From everything with the virus, to how women are treated, to racial inequality, how foreigners trying to escape to our country to be safe--how they're treated. I mean, there's a lot of different issues."
Some had a main point they felt summed up their feelings about the election. Voter Richard Lindsey was able to boil the issues down to one main point.
"We need to change presidents," he said. "We need to change virtually everything else that's been going on for the last four years."
Dianna Roberto said it was a pretty easy choice for her:
"The fear of people losing their basic human rights and making sure that those are protected--I think that's the biggest thing that's at stake in this election," she said. "I just wanted to do my part."
Some saw change on the horizon regardless of outcome, like Christian, who declined to give his last name.
"It's Election Day, you got to vote. That's what you're supposed to do," he said. "I say, no matter what the outcome's going to be, life in the United States is going to be different."
Lines at polling locations Tuesday morning stretched, at times, around the block or down the street. Several voters expressed how proud they were to see their countrymen showing up to participate in their civic duty.
"I...got a sense of pride seeing this line," Lindsey said. "I've lived here for 10 years and voted here for 10 years and never, ever--in a presidential election or any other election--have I seen a line like this. This gives me hope."
It held an even deeper for Roberto.
"There has been a long fight for people to have the right to vote, especially Black people, in this country," she said. "So it is my duty to my ancestors to be able to vote."