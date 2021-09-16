Four people and a dog have begun treatment for rabies exposure after health officials said they were scratched or bitten by a stray cat near Battery Park in New Castle over the past few weeks.
The Delaware Division of Public Health said the cat tested positive for rabies on September 9, 2021, and is recommending anyone who was scratched or bitten by a cat near the park in recent weeks get tested by their health care provider.
DPH reports they have performed 150 rabies tests on animals this year, with 13 testing positive. Earlier this month they reported a rabid deer in Rehoboth Beach, and a fox near Greenwood.
Last year, DPH confirmed four rabid animal cases in Delaware.