You can sit and enjoy just a drink at Delaware's beach bars once again this weekend.
Governor John Carney issued a second revision to his Omnibus COVID-19 Order, lifting restrictions on bars, restaurants, and taprooms in Rehoboth, Dewey, and other beach towns, since the beach season has ended.
Bar service was shuttered at Delaware beaches just before the 4th of July holiday. By Labor Day weekend, patrons could sit at the bar again, but they were required to have a reservation and order food. Those restrictions no longer apply at beach bars, effective 8 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020.
Now, beach bars have the same COVID-19 restrictions as the rest of the state, including mask and social distancing requirements.
The following zip codes were also included in the order: 19966 east of Rt. 24 and Rt. 5; 19945 east of Rt. 17; 19975 east of the intersection of Rts. 20 and 54, and the entirety of 19944, 19967, 19970, 19930, 19971, and 19958.
Read the full order: