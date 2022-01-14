Five middle school students and five high school students showcasing Delaware using software freely available to schools will win $100 each, the state Department of Education announced this week.
Corey Downer, an Education Associate for the Delaware Department of Education, and Mary Schorse, Associate Director for the Delaware Center for Geographic Education at the University of Delaware, want as many students as possible to join the Environmental Systems Research Institute's (ESRI) 2022 ArcGIS School Competition.
ESRI is a "premier geospatial technology company," Schorse said, and as part of their educational outreach program, they're inviting students to submit interactive projects created using their ArcGIS StoryMaps or web application. The tool allows students to create visual representations of events relevant to the spaces in which they live.
"Everything happens some place, right? We know where something is happening, and we have some data about how to put a visual event on a map, we can map it, and the fact is there is so much information out there, there's so much data that we can pull into software and mapping and look at them spatially," Schorse told WDEL Thursday, January 13, 2021. "It's super exciting."
The StoryMaps program has a downloadable application students can run on their computers, but it also has a web app with now software required. and the best part is, schools can access the program by registering for free accounts through the company's website. Downer stressed it was robust, and unlike anything with which people might already be familiar.
"It gives students and teachers, and even professionals, a different way to look at or address a problem. It's not just maps, a lot of people tend to kind of lean on that and say, 'Oh, it's like Google Maps or Google Earth,'" Downer said. "It gives a way that they can look at it spatially, and it ends up allowing the users to maybe see questions or answers that they wouldn't have seen just from, say, a spreadsheet or a written-out report."
Schorse said they're there to help those who are unfamiliar with the program, and state officials want to see big ideas brought to life. Even small ideas can grow into large achievements with the right guidance.
"It could be something in the backyard," Schorse said. "But I think, if you started in the backyard, thinking that you would want this StoryMaps idea topic to have traction beyond just your immediate sphere, if you could connect something that's happening in your backyard yard to something bigger...I think that would be better. You could start in your backyard, but I think connecting it to the state level would be good."
Past state winners have focused on topics like horseshoe crabs, bike trails, and a historic walking tour of Dover. The contest start at the state tier and winners selected here move on to the national competition, where Delaware hasn't yet achieved the grand prize.
"We haven't yet," Downer said. "We will soon, I'm sure of it."
The program hadn't seen much utilization in years prior. Downer recalled one teacher using it for a lesson showing the spread of the bubonic plague, but it really started to shine when students had to begin attending class virtually from home, he said.
"With all the kids at home, this gave I think it was more parents than schools--the schools helped us promote it--but that is a something that we are striving for, to get it more common, more used," he said. "COVID helped the parents, I think, give the student--at least in this case when we talked to them--there's a lot of downtime, but now they have this project with this cool new software, and it kept them engaged."
The competition is open to students grades five through 12, and the deadline is May 1 before state officials get to work selecting winners at this level. Students who pre-register by March 1 receive additional mentoring support from an assigned GeoMentor.
"We want to see this grow to more and more students," Schorse said. "This is a technology and a software and spatial thinking skills that are in great demand, and they're going to serve the students well. This is an opportunity for them to learn as they're doing, which is so much more effective than just reading about it."