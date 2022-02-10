Students looking to get involved with saving the planet now have a little more incentive beyond just doing something good for the world; DNREC is offering cold, hard cash for an innovative message.
For the second year in a row, DNREC Chief Communications Officer Nikki Lavoie said the Earth Day 2022 Invest in Our Planet Video Contest looks to engage Delaware's youth by meeting them on their own level.
"We launched the video contest for the first time for Earth Day 2021 last year, and we did it in part because young people really are using video. That's where they are," Lavoie said. "They're producing video, they're watching video...We had previously done things like poster contests, but we just thought this was a more modern way to engage young people and Delaware students."
Across three age categories--K through 4, 5 through 8, and 9 through 12--students are invited to submit 30-second videos answering this year's question: "If you were in charge of the world, what actions would you take to improve the health of our planet?” They're hoping students will get creative in how they'd encourage everyone--from governments to businesses to individual citizens at home--to focus on accelerating solutions to address climate change.
"We got a lot of creative submissions last year. We had one of the student winners actually use Legos to present his solutions around environmental protection," Lavoie said. "We had another student who listed out ways to protect and restore the planet. We had students do all all sorts of things, and they were really creative and fun."
See the Earth Day 2021 Video Contest winners here:
Last year, the contest drew roughly 80 entries, and that was with a submission period of just two weeks. This year, DNREC kicked off the start of the contest even earlier, hoping to engage even more children by the Friday, March 18, deadline.
Each of the winners in each of the age categories is also eligible to win some great stuff if their video is selected by a panel of judges made up of Delaware journalists, scientists, educators and videographers.
"Winners in each category will receive a $500 gift card, an annual pass to Delaware state parks, a gift bag filled with all sorts of eco-friendly materials, and a signed award certificate from Governor [John] Carney and DNREC Secretary [Shawn] Garvin," Lavoie said.
Submission guidelines can be found on DNREC's website here.
"Earth Day brings us all together to understand that a healthier planet is within our reach, if we all work together," Lavoie said. "It's a time to celebrate the natural world, to engage in environmental education, to contribute to results for sustainable change. And this is an excellent way to get young people in Delaware engaged in that work."