25 - That's the magic number this year for the annual Stuff the Bus Thanksgiving Food Drive sponsored by DART in collaboration with the Food Bank of Delaware.
This is the 25th anniversary of the program and to commemorate it, DART is looking to collect 25 tons of non-perishable food items during a six-day drive at nine locations up and down the state.
- Monday, November 7 Rehoboth Safeway, 19283 Coastal Hwy., 9 AM - 4 PM; Middletown Walmart, 705 Middletown Warwick Rd., 9 AM – 4 PM
- Tuesday, November 8 Dover Safeway, 190 John Hunn Brown Rd., 9 AM - 6 PM and Milford Walmart, 939 N. Dupont Blvd., 9 AM - 6 PM
- Wednesday, November 9 Stanton ShopRite of First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike, 9 AM - 4 PM and Seaford Walmart, 22899 Sussex Highway, 9 AM - 4 PM
- Thursday, November 10 Wilmington’s Rodney Square (Market Street Side), 7 AM - 5 PM
- Friday, November 11 ShopRite of Brandywine Commons, 1300 Rocky Run Parkway, Wilmington, 9 AM - 4 PM
- Saturday, November 12 Newark ShopRite of Four Seasons, 700 Plaza Drive, 9 AM - 4 PM
The Food Bank of Delaware works with nearly 750 community partners to provide support to the over 100,000 Delawareans who are dealing with food insecurity. According to the Food Bank that number includes more than 30,000 children.
Forever Media sister station WSTW was at Monday's event in Middletown.