It's usually associated with Thanksgiving, but DART First State and the Food Bank of Delaware are teaming up next week for a special "Stuff the Bus" food drive.
Like last summer's "Stuff the Bus," this drive is aimed at helping people hit hard by the pandemic, and they're looking for non-Thanksgiving-related foods, including cereal, said DELDOT's Patty Boyd.
"Corn flakes, Raisin Bran, oatmeal, spaghetti, other kinds of pasta, some of the really most important things that they really look for are peanut butter and canned meats, whether it's tuna, salmon, chicken, also fruits and vegetables," said Boyd.
Boyd said if you can't make it to any of the three New Castle County Shop Rite stores where the bus will park next week, you can still help by going to the Food Bank's website.
"Fbd.org, and you can donate money online, or you can, say you wanna buy--they also allow you to buy items and donate (them) through that way, through, like, I think, like a grocery store they kinda have, but really, sometimes donating the money is the best thing to do," said Boyd.
The bus will stop at the Shop Rite at First State Plaza April 28th, The Four Seasons Shop Rite on the 29th and the Brandywine Commons Shop Rite on the 30th, from 9 AM to 4 PM each day, and you can find out more at dartfirststate.com or fbd.org.