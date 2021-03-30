A group of subcommittee members of a task force looking into police reforms spelled out concerns over timeliness, the composition of the groups, and the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights.
Nine members of the Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force's subcommittees wrote to the parent body concerned that the subcommittees' work that began in August 2020 will now go until April 2021 without final recommendations.
They also said their confidence was "undermined" by the composition of task force, citing a lack of Black and brown communities representation.
"Task force and subcommittee members have not done enough to engage individuals who have experienced police violence, over-policed communities, or communities of color in the public meetings. Measures to ensure public access to the meeting were also not taken. For example, meetings were held during common working hours and publication of meeting dates and times were difficult to find, alongside information on how to access the virtual platform."
They also wrote the LEATF has too much police presence, with six of the 18 members either being retired/active police, DOJ, or Criminal Justice Council. Including subcommittees, 21 of the 72 members have police backgrounds, they did not supply a Black or brown representation count.
There is also a concern that once a recommendation is passed, that the General Assembly may ignore their ideas.
"This history, alongside the slow pace of the LEATF, has weakened both our and the community’s faith in our state lawmakers."
Kailyn Richards of the Delaware Center for Justice who is on the Workforce Development Subcommittee gave WDEL a statement on behalf of the nine letter authors:
"Delaware's secrecy of police disciplinary records allows misconduct to thrive. Recently, the footage of the killing of Lymond Moses was made public by the County Executive. It was a historic moment in transparency for Delawareans, but that transparency should not be given at the whim at whomever is in leadership, it should be a right of the people, and engrained in state law."
The letter said they want those changes through amendments to the LEOBOR and Freedom of Information Act that would allow access to police misconduct records, and "effective" Civilian Review Boards "that have the ability to monitor, investigate, and respond to police misconduct without undue interference from collective bargaining agreements and the police union."
The following authors said they hope to see legislation passed by April 30.
Sierra Harris, Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League and Network Delaware, Community Policing and Engagement Subcommittee.
Crystal Womack, Network Delaware, Transparency & Accountability Subcommittee
Lynne Kielhorn, Peace & Justice Work Group of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Community Policing and Engagement Subcommittee
Haneef Salaam, Smart Justice Campaign, Transparency and Accountability Subcommittee
Corry Wright, Student Warriors Against Guns and Gangs, Workforce Development Subcommittee Kailyn Richards, Delaware Center for Justice, Workforce Development Sub-Committee
Dalissy Washington, Safe Communities, Use of Force Subcommittee
Monica Shockley-Porter, Network Delaware and Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League, Community Policing and Engagement Subcommittee
Yasser A. Payne, Ph.D, University of Delaware, Community Policing and Engagement Subcommittee
View the entire letter here: