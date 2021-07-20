Former Newark City Council member John Suchanec will return to his post after winning a special election for the District 1 seat Tuesday.
The retired Bank of America executive defeated Christina MacMillan 378-210 to fill the vacancy formed when Councilman James Horning resigned in May.
Suchanec spent time on Newark City Council in the late 1970s and 1980s before leaving the council to focus on raising money to help move the Newark Senior Center from Main Street over to its current larger footprint in the White Chapel neighborhood.
He told WDEL that he would like the city put a greater focus on a diverse style of housing, not just those focused on the University of Delaware population.
"In addition to requiring a certain percentage of development be kept for green space, a certain percentage of development should be kept for low-end housing or retirement community housing."
He added he'd like to focus on the ongoing battle of finding parking in the business district.
"Residents of the city find it ever increasingly difficult to park and take advantage of offerings on Main Street. There just is not a strategy of parking that is satisfactory to not just to the residents of the district I represent, but the community as a whole."
MacMillan serves as Vice President of Strategic Development at M. Davis & Sons.
The City of Newark reported a 18.6% voter turnout, with 377 of the 589 ballots being cast in person on Tuesday.
Suchanec will be sworn in on Thursday, July 29.