New Castle County Police are looking for the person or persons who damaged a local water tower.
Police responded to reports of shots fired at 10:50 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020 on the 100 block of Washington Avenue near Wilmington.
Officers said they found a SUEZ water tower had sustained two bullet holes that caused a leak. They said the structural integrity of the tower is intact, and there's no threat to the community.
Anyone with information should call the New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302.573.2800.