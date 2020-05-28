Wilmington cafe Sugarfoot announced on Thursday it is closing after a 21-year run.
In a letter to her customers on social media, owner Annie Day wrote:
"It is with a touch of bittersweetness and a dash of hope that I announce the closure of the Wilmington cafe in The Devon. I am so incredibly grateful and humbled for the outpouring of love Sugarfoot has received since our opening and will miss seeing you in the cafe."
Day opened the Cafe in 1999, but hinted there still may be more to come from her in the future.
"This may be farewell to the cafe, but the Sugarfoot story doesn't end here. In closing this wonderful chapter, I am hopeful for where my love of fres foot and innovative culinary design leads."
WDEL has reached out to Day for further comment.