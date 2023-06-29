The Senate sent a bill to fund the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to Senator John Carney this passed Wednesday in the hopes that more residents of our state can have access to behavioral health care when they need it most.
In the middle of 2022, 988 was launched in the hopes that more Delawareans would text or call for help when they are in a mental health crisis, but the Senate is arguing that it isn't a finished product.
Former President Trump signed into federal law that these calls would have their fees tacked onto callers' phone bills after the fact so more people would feel comfortable calling when they need it.
However, Representative Valerie Longhurst says that this isn't enough to support the behavioral health professionals in order to have the proper resources and tools to combat the mental health crisis and save lives.
“The 988 hotline is a significant, lifesaving resource for Delawareans. People in crisis need to know when they call the hotline that they are being connected to knowledgeable, caring professionals who are there to assist through incredibly difficult situations,” she said. “This small monthly surcharge, similar to the way we fund 911 emergency services, will strengthen our mental health services in Delaware and ensure that a person reaching out for help receives quality care. Sustained funding will support the streamlining of our behavioral health crisis lines and services, ensuring that our residents have someone to call, someone to respond and somewhere to go."
The Delaware Senate has proposed a 60 cent monthly surcharge would be added to everyone's cell and landline phone bills, like the fees we pay already to support 911 emergency services.
A driving force behind the bill, Senator Nicole Poore says that when someone immediately needs someone who can help them, they deserve to be able to connect with professionals that can provide quality care and services when they desperately need it:
"With this legislation, we are making sure our new behavioral health crisis and suicide prevention help line has the staff and resources it needs to deescalate emergencies, quickly get families in contact with support and services, and most importantly, save lives."