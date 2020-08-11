The city of Wilmington is handing out free fans to elderly residents.
The electric fans will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis, to those 65 and older, on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon in the lobby the Redding Government building at 800 North French Street.
Those who received a free fan last year are not eligible to get another.
Anyone wishing to get a fan must be wearing a mask and must practice social distancing. Proof of age and residency is required.
Residents are advised not to use an electric fan when the temperature outside is higher than 95 degrees because this can increase the risk of heat-related illness. While fans create airflow, they can also provide a false sense of comfort which does not actually reduce body temperature.
Check out the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and heatstroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency, so call 911 immediately.