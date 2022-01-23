A crash with entrapment on Summit Bridge Road Saturday afternoon left three people injured, two seriously.
New Castle and Kent County Paramedics, along with rescue personnel from several area fire departments and a Delaware State Police helicopter, arrived at Summit Bridge and Pine Tree Roads around 3:25 to find a 20-year-old woman and 2 men, ages 31 and 62, with various injuries.
The woman was airlifted to Christiana Hospital in serious condition with head and possible internal injuries.
The younger man was taken to Christiana Hospital by ambulance, and was also in serious condition with arm, leg and possible internal injuries, and the older man was also taken to Christiana Hospital with arm and leg injuries. He was in stable condition.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.