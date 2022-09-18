The motorcycle was traveling northbound in the left lane of State Route 1 south of Trap Shooters Road in the Magnolia area around 1:30 a.m. when the SUV, which had been in the right lane ahead of the motorcycle, changed lanes, Delaware State Police said.
The motorcycle, which police say was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the rear bumper of the SUV, and the cycle's 22-year-old rider was thrown to the pavement.
The rider, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are withholding his name until they can notify his family.
Police say alcohol and drugs likely were not factors in the crash, which is still being investigated by Troop 3's Collision Reconstruction Unit, and anyone with information can call Cpl/3 J. Lane at 302.698.8457.
Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.