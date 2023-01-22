One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and a second is behind bars after a Sunday morning standoff with New Castle County Police.
Officers were dispatched to a house in the unit block of West Minuit Drive in Manor Park shortly before 2 a.m. and confronted the men, who brandished guns, police said.
The officers fired, and one of the suspects was wounded--he was taken to Christiana Hospital, where he's in stable condition.
Per departmental policy, three officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave pending completion of an investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Detective Lieutenant Justin Breslin or Detective Eric Christopher of the Criminal Investigations Unit at (302)395.8110 or email Justin.Breslin@newcastlede.gov or Eric.Christopher@newcastlede.gov.
Information can also be submitted by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at (302)573.2800.
the New Castle County Police Criminal Investigations Unit.