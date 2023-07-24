Wilmington and New Castle County police are investigating separate shootings about a half hour apart on Sunday night, July 23, 2023.
In Wilmington, police responded to the 1300 block of East 28th Street in the city's Riverside section around 11 p.m. for a reported shooting.
They found a 20-year old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in stable conditon.
A half hour later county police responded to Bellwether Court off of Route 7 in Bear and found a 15-year old boy in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the leg.
New Castle County paramedics and police treated the victim on scene including application of a tourniquet. He was taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition.
Police with both agencies are asking anyone with information related to the shootings to contact their respective detective units.