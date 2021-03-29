A strong thunderstorm barreled through New Castle County between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, knocking down some large trees in the Roselle area, and knocking out power to thousands of Delmarva Power customers.
Delmarva officials said at the height of the storm on March 28, 2021, 16,000 customers were without power. That number was down to just 150 by late Monday morning, according to the company's outage map.
Some of those still affected were in Willow Run and Westover Hills neighborhoods.
Roselle resident David Singer said the storm blew down several large trees on his property, including one that just missed the porch of his house.
The root ball from one downed tree actually lifted a picket fence off the ground.
No injuries were reported across New Castle County as a result of the storm.
The National Weather Service in Mt. Holly, New Jersey, said several wind gusts of 60 to 70 miles per hour were measured across the region, but they've attributed all of the damage reports they've received to straight line winds.