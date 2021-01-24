Vaccination clinics at the Delaware City and Georgetown DMV sites ran more smoothly Sunday after some spent their entire day in traffic, in line Saturday.

The Delaware Division of Public Health made several changes after Saturday's nightmare, where people turned to social media to voice frustration about their hours-long wait times. Others, who needed everything from food to restrooms, after waiting hours, were forced to leave the line.

DPH told WDEL the extreme wait times were caused by a number of factors, including people showing up without an appointment or without completing all required forms, including the pre-vaccinating screening process.

To make Sunday run more smoothly, state police assisted with traffic control.

DPH reported by 1 p.m., wait times at Delaware City were one hour while in Georgetown they were just 15 minutes, after DPH had issued a warning Sunday morning that wait times could extend beyond two hours. All vaccinations were complete at both sites by 4:45 p.m. Sunday as opposed to Saturday when volunteers stayed until 7 p.m. to finish up vaccinations to ensure everyone in line with an appointment was vaccinated.

To speed up the process, DPH also created a separate area at both DMVs for Phase 1a healthcare workers, who had not yet been registered in the system and took longer to process. They also sent an email asking those with appointments to complete all forms before arrival.

"Staff and volunteers reported higher pre-registration completion rates Sunday, which sped up the process on-site, requiring fewer lanes in Delaware City devoted to those with incomplete screenings," said DPH spokeswoman Andrea Wojcik.

In Delaware City, DPH added generators to keep laptops and Wi-Fi systems working well. Saturday's extreme cold led to laptop battery and power issues, which in turn led to registration issues. In Georgetown, volunteers switched to a paper-based system with manual data entry occurring to enter information into the state's immunization system.

The Delaware Division of Public Health said it vaccinated 11,154 seniors and healthcare personnel between Friday and Sunday at the DMV sites. The total in Delaware City includes 500 vaccinations Friday, 3,318 Saturday, and 2,396 Sunday. In Georgetown, there were 2,690 vaccines administered Saturday and 2,250 Sunday.

That brings the total number of persons vaccinated over eight days to 21,000 in the state.

“The issues Saturday were not what we planned, not what we wanted to see, and certainly not what we wanted our residents to experience. Our hardworking volunteers and staff stayed more than three hours later than scheduled Saturday to vaccinate all those with appointments, and then the DPH team and our partners worked into the night to identify the issues and take steps to improve things for Sunday,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “Sunday went much more smoothly and was more the event we intended to have. It was a learning experience and, most importantly, we extended the first dose of vaccine protection to more than 11,000 Delawareans.”

As of 8:35 p.m. on January 24, 2021, the state's vaccine tracker showed 96,325 people have been vaccinated so far, with 28,850 doses remaining.

Those without appointments or healthcare workers seeking a second dose of vaccine were reportedly turned away. An email, obtained by WDEL, from the Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS) sent to the Fire Prevention Commission said second doses of vaccine for first responders cannot be scheduled at this time.

"OEMS cannot schedule the 2nd Dose PODs until the warehouse vaccine supply allows them to do so. OEMS has paused all previously scheduled second vaccine dose dates until further notice," the communication said.

It further said the fire commission has not been provided any information about a timeline that the vaccine is desirable after the 28-day waiting period. However, Friday, the CDC extended the timeline for second doses to 42 days.

Delaware has been pushing to get more vaccine in arms at a quicker pace ever since it was announced that future vaccine allotments would be tied to speed of vaccine administration.

Sunday, Rattay said vaccination opportunities will soon expand beyond large vaccination events at the DMV to smaller events focused on communities up and down the state.

One such event is happening Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Delaware Tech in Wilmington from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is walk-up only -- not drive-thru--and is by appointment only for those over the age of 65. To schedule an appointment, click here. The registration site will ask whether you have insurance; however, insurance is not required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. If you have a valid insurance card though, you're asked to bring it.