Divers have a new site to check out just off the coast of Delaware.
DNREC sunk a retired ship last week at a reef site 16.5 miles offshore and at depth of 86 feet.
WATCH the sinking on DNREC's YouTube Channel.
The Texas Star was last used as a commercial scallop catcher/processor vessel. It was built in 1977 and originally outfitted as a floating casino.
Environmental officials say this addition will broaden the recreational appeal of Delaware’s renowned artificial reef system.
“With today’s sinking of the Texas Star on Redbird Reef, one of 14 separate reef sites in the Delaware Bay and along the Atlantic Coast, we continue to enhance and expand the recreational fishing and diving experience in Delaware,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “When we sank Twin Capes four years ago as a centerpiece of Delaware’s artificial reef system, it was unmatched, providing fish habitat and a spectacular dive with its five decks for underwater exploration. Now anglers, the fish they are pursuing, and divers all will have another new destination.”
The Texas Star is the latest vessel to be sunk as part of the reef program. The retired menhaden ship John S. Dempster Jr. was sunk on the Del-Jersey-Land Reef 26 miles off Indian River Inlet in early 2021, while a former Navy and later Army freighter and supply ship renamed Reedville when it too became a menhaden ship, was sunk onto Reef Site No. 11, known as Redbird Reef, in August 2020. All of them went down after the nationally-publicized 2018 sinking of the retired Lewes-Cape May, N.J. ferry Twin Capes onto the Del-Jersey-Land Reef, second only to Reef Site No. 11 as a popular recreational fishing destination.