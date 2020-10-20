San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl hero John Taylor will be one of 12 inductees in the 2021 class of the Delaware Afro American Sports Hall of Fame.
Taylor, who caught the winning touchdown pass from Joe Montana to win Super Bowl XXIII, was the MEAC Player of the Year in 1985 at Delaware State, where he scored 44 touchdowns.
Taylor went on to play nine NFL seasons, winning Super Bowls XXIII, XXIV, and XXIX, and leading the NFL in punt return yards in 1988. He also made two Pro Bowls, playing opposite Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.
Joining Taylor are 11 other prestigious athletes and administrators, who are tentatively scheduled to be honored on April 17, 2021, depending on the pandemic.
- Winfred "Winnie" Backus - Scored 1,039 points and was named first-state twice for Redding High School in Middletown.
- Nathan Jones - Made winning basket in the final three seconds of the 1972 Boys Basketball Championship Game, a 57-56 win for Wilmington High School over Dover. 41-year high school coach in the Carolinas.
- Vincent Garlick - Member of Newark's 1982 Boys Basketball State Championship team. Named 3rd Team All-MEAC as a senior at Delaware State, assistant coach on Sanford's 91 & 92 state champions.
- Timothy Gray, Sr. - Led Delaware in sacks in 1979 and was First Team All-Defensive Team in 1979 and 1980 for Cape Henlopen. Started two years at Delaware State, where he also coached for a year.
- John Martin, Sr. - Delaware State University Athletic Director from 1986-1996. Hornets claimed 11 MEAC championships and started their softball program during his tenure.
- Wallace Jay Maull - Quarterbacked Cape Henlopen to their first football state championship game appearance in 1978. Ranked 88th in the 55 meter dash in the country while at the University of New Haven.
- Dana Roane - Second all-time leading scorer in Howard Girls Basketball history. Named to MEAC All-Rookie team as a freshman at Delaware State, led the 2000 Hornets with 34 three-pointers and 63 assists.
- Hollis Smack - 1987-88 Woodbridge Male Athlete of the Year, named second team all-state in cross country, and honorable mention in basketball.
- Matthew Spence, Jr. - Member of Indian River's boys basketball championship teams in 1980 and 1981. Coached at Sussex Tech, Wesley, and Seaford, where he currently coaches the Middle School team.
- Stephanie Tolson-Scott - First Lake Forest girls basketball player to achieve 1,000 career points. Also was four-time All-Henlopen Conference in softball. Coached at Dover Air Force Base, Lake Forest, W.T. Chipman Middle School, and Dover High School. Currently on DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament Committee.
- Chris Webb - Captain on Seaford's 1976-77 football, basketball, and track teams. Selected All-State in football and basketball. Played football and basketball at Salisbury. Currently holds state and regional records in the 55-60 age category in the bench press (430 lbs.), squat (500 lbs.), and the dead life (600 lbs.)