13-million people get their drinking water from Delaware River Basin sources, and the watershed contributes about $22.5-billion to the economies of four states.
Legislation to re-authorize the Delaware River Basin Conservation Act has been introduced to keep up a track record of restoration.
The Delaware River Basin Conservation Act was signed into law in 2016. Its funding has led to a variety of wetlands projects. The bill sponsored by Senator Tom Carper and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, both D-Del., would reauthorize the Act through September of 2030.
"You think about opportunities going up the bank. You think about opportunities going up the water - think about all of the opportunities on the Schuykill and some of the industrial parts of the watershed," National Wildlife Federation President and CEO Collin O'Mara said Monday at the Christina Riverfront in Wilmington. "There's huge opportunity."
The Delaware River Basin Conservation Act has been a tremendous success story in bringing all levels of government together with community partners to restore and protect vital wetlands, habitats, and waterways,” Carper said. “My hope is that we can build on this track record by reauthorizing this legislation and expanding the tools at our disposal to be better stewards of the Delaware River Basin. Enacting our bill would benefit our environment and economy by cleaning up an important source of drinking water, protecting wildlife in the watershed, and providing a boost to local tourism.”
“The bipartisan Delaware River Basin Conservation Act (DRBCA) plays a critical role in helping us maintain our waterways, support diverse wildlife and their habitats, mitigate the impact of the climate crisis, and enhance water quality across the communities touched by the Delaware River Basin,” Blunt Rochester said. “I’m thrilled to re-introduce the DRBCA in the House today alongside Senator Carper as he leads the Senate companion bill. Reauthorizing the DRBCA will help us continue those vital conservation efforts across the Delaware River Basin that are essential to keeping our environment healthy and our economy competitive.”
How it works, according to the Senate and Environment Public Works Committee chaired by Carper:
Signed into law in 2016, the Delaware River Basin Conservation Act has successfully brought federal, state, and local governments together with regional partners to identify, prioritize, and implement restoration activities within the Delaware River Basin. Grants through the legislation have assisted Delaware and other watershed states with restoration projects.
To date, the Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund — funded through the Delaware River Basin Conservation Act — has awarded $40.4 million to 159 projects that support recreation, water quality, and habitat conservation. Grantees have matched that investment by a ratio of nearly 2-to-1 — a total conservation impact of more than $100 million.
The program has funded several diverse projects in Delaware including installing pollinator gardens at places of worship, dam removal in the White Clay Creek, improving fish passage in the Brandywine River, and restoring wetlands at Bombay Hook and Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuges.