Legislation to allow Delawareans who are 16 and 17 years old to vote in school board elections has been tabled for now following a hearing held by the House Education Committee.
Representative Eric Morrison, D-Newark Glasgow area, introduced the measure earlier this session. Wednesday, he discussed the purpose of the bill, House Bill 96.
"Students have a strong vested interest in choosing school board members who make decisions directly affecting those students' everyday lives," Morrison said. "Studies show that the younger an individual is when they start voting, the more likely they are to become a lifelong voter."
Representative Rich Collins, R-Millsboro, raised concerns about social media and "kids doing Tik Tok challenges" as he explained his concerns. "We're talking about kids who eat Tide Pods to vote in school board elections."
"I think you have good intentions here, but let's let kids grow up a little bit before we give them this kind of legal responsibility," Collins said to Morrison.
"It is consistently discouraging for me that for someone who serves on the Education Committee, you seem to have such a low opinion of our young people," Morrison responded.
Also testifying in support was Claire Snyder-Hall, Executive Director of Common Cause Delaware. Common Cause describes itself as "a nonpartisan, grassroots organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy."
"While this is not the outcome I'd hoped for, I'm grateful that as many experts, advocates and every citizens showed up today to support this legislation," Snyder-Hall said in a statement after the hearing. "We had a great discussion, and hopefully we will be able to revive this bill moving forward. It really is a bold new idea and it would be great for the First State to be the first state to enact it."