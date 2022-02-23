Female sunbathers in Ocean City, Maryland will have to keep their tops on after the U.S. Supreme Court denied to hear a final appeal to the city's topless sunbathing rule that allows men, but not women, to show all that skin.
Five plaintiffs, Chelsea Eline, Megan Bryant, Rose MacGregor, Christine Coleman, and Angela Urban sought to reverse a 2017 emergency ordinance that offered up to a $1,000 fine if a male or female were nude in public.
The ordinance said "a prohibition against females baring their breasts in public, although not offensive to everyone, is still seen by society as unpalatable."
A June 2017 release by Ocean City, before the ordinance was passed, said the Worcester County State's Attorney's office received a request by Chelsea Covington to be bare-chested on the beach, believing it was her constitutional right.
"The Mayor and City Council are unanimously opposed to women being topless on our beach or in any public area in Ocean City,” Mayor Rick Meehan said at the time.
In the appeal to the Supreme Court, the plaintiffs argued it was a violation of the Equal Protection clause of the 14th Amendment.
In the ruling by a three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, Chief Justice Roger Gregory explained there could be some need for clarification from the Supreme Court at some point.
“At first glance, Ocean City’s ordinance seems innocuous enough. … But we must take care not to let our analysis be confined by the limits of our social lens,” Gregory wrote. “Suppose the ordinance defined nudity to include public exposure of a woman’s hair, neck, shoulders, or ankles. Would that law not run afoul of the Equal Protection Clause?”
The Supreme Court denial of the petition was done without any explanation.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.