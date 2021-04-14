Vehicles lined up overnight at many of the six state park locations where vouchers were being distributed for an additional one-thousand Delaware surf fishing licenses, that have since sold out.
Officials with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) said because many of the vehicles were on public roadways at some sites, staff distributed placeholder cards to as many vehicles as they had vouchers.
Those vehicles were then let in early to help alleviate traffic congestion on area roads.
Adams Dam Road was jammed in the area of Brandywine Creek State Park in the pre-dawn hours.
All of the distribution sites rapidly reached capacity, in some cases before the event's official start time of 8 a.m.
Cape Henlopen State Park posted just after 7 a.m. that vouchers were no longer available.
The additional one-thousand licenses were added after the initial allotment of 17-thousand sold out in record time.
If you missed out on the surf permits, you can still purchase an "off-peak" license that would allow access on non-holiday weekdays between Memorial Day and Labor Day, with seven-day access granted after that point through the end of the year.
Those are $70 for Delaware vehicles, and $140 for out-of-state. DNREC has not said how many of those will be sold.
