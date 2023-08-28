The final full week of the unofficial summer season at the Delaware Beaches could be a rough one for swimmers.
Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Idalia are both expected to take paths hundreds of miles east of Rehoboth Beach, but even that close, they're already starting to chop up the Atlantic going into the unofficial final week of summer on the Delmarva coast.
The National Weather Service placed the Delaware Beaches into a high rip current risk starting on Tuesday, with the believe that Franklin will connection to keep rip current active through the end of the week.
Idalia is expected to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday, but then turn back east off the Carolinas on Thursday, and once it passes east of Cape Hatteras, should again chop up the Atlantic, even if it is at the expected Tropical Storm strength hundreds of miles from Delaware.
The timing of the storms is poor, as local lifeguard units are at their lowest levels of the summer, as beach patrols stocked with college students watched many go back to school over the past couple of weeks.
Rehoboth Beach Patrol Captain Jeffrey Giles told WBOC that anyone who wants to brave the surf should be aware they may need to take a walk to find a guard.
"Most of our beach in Rehoboth is unguarded at this point. So we want to make the public aware that swim where the lifeguards are at from Henlopen (Condominiums) to Brooklyn Avenue and know your limitations."
If you do venture into a rip current, you should attempt to signal for help, but try to stay calm. It's recommended you focus on staying afloat, or if possible swim parallel to the shore until you find a break in the current and you can find your way back to the beach. You should not swim directly against the rip current as you'll have a better chance of tiring yourself out than making progress.
Rehoboth Beach lifeguard John Walker told WBOC that he's ready if a rescue is necessary.
"We've done so much practice, and I've been doing this for five summers plus a whole wintertime in Fort Lauderdale (Florida). I'm pretty comfortable in the water, so it's no big deal for me, but for inexperienced swimmers, it can be pretty scary."
Surf heights for Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be 3-5 feet at the Delaware Beaches, and 4-6 feet along Ocean City, Maryland and Assateague Island.
According to the National Weather Service, there have been 72 fatalities this year along United States beaches, including 1 in Ocean City, Maryland on May 6, and Sandy Hook and Avon-by-the-Sea in New Jersey.
Beaches along the Delmarva coast will be guarded with their normal summers hours through Labor Day, but then some communities, such as Bethany, are unguarded except on weekends.
Both Rehoboth Beach and Ocean City, Maryland are scheduled to have guards daily through September 23, although in limited quantities compared to the heart of July.