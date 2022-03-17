Wilmington was a sea of green Thursday, and more than two years after the debut of COVID-19, with holidays highlighted by closures and restrictions, there was much going on to support a sense of a return to normalcy.
"Oh my god, it is amazing," said Theresa McNesby at a table full of people in Trolley Taphouse. "It's just so nice to be with friends and family. Last year, I got in trouble for standing up when I didn't have my mask on. So it's nice to just be walking around and comfortable, it's great."
The crowds moving about even before noon in Trolley Square to each of some of the more popular Irish destinations were substantial, a far departure of the scene from the last two years. Kelly's Logan House General Manager Joe Mujica remembered the feeling of closing down a darkened bar on St. Patrick's Day at 2 p.m. in 2020.
"It's so exciting. I actually was here that day, doing some cleanup after everything got shut down," Mujica said. "I was sitting right at the end of the bar with this place dark and silent, and it was such an eerie feeling. Because it was like, no, this is never like this on this this day. The only way to really explain it is surreal. There it is, two o'clock on St. Patrick's Day, and this place is silent. It was such a weird, weird feeling."
The owner of Trolley Taphouse and Catherine Rooney's Irish Pub, Joe McCoy, used that same descriptor, "surreal," for seeing people back together in such a full, unrestricted way, and for seeing his bars thriving once again following moments of uncertainty. He was happy to invite everyone back inside after the day's activities took place in a tent in 2021.
"The last two years have been rough, but with this support here, being part of the community--it's going to be 20 years coming up in November--just a thank you to everybody that really supported us during the last two years." McCoy said. "We're lucky to be here. We're lucky to be surviving, and I'm just happy to see everybody out enjoying themselves...It's definitely the biggest day of the year for us. Something we start preparing for about seven, eight months out. We're excited to finally get to fully experience this holiday the way it's meant to be."
There were still some people dipping their toes back into the hubbub of a popular, crowded holiday celebration, but even the uncertain were low on the scale of hesitancy like Margie Connor.
"I think it's great for everybody to be getting back out. I mean, I still wear my mask occasionally when I go out, but I understand that Delaware is much, much better," she said. "So I feel pretty comfortable with being out, and it's good to get back to Catherine Rooney's."
At the St. Patrick's Center, normally their St. Patrick's Day celebrations include a mass followed by a fundraising breakfast to assist the organization in providing the senior services it offers. They offer senior activities, deliver meals, take them to doctor appointments, and distribute emergency food and produce.
In their 29th year using the holiday to raise funds, it was their second modifying the tradition, said St. Patrick's Day Society Co-chair Joseph Farley Jr. For 2022, it was all about March McMadness.
"We had to cancel the event in 2020. Last year, we rallied and put together a 'drive-thru Irish stew.' We did it right here in the parking lot, and it was really popular and really successful," Farley said. "This year, we were going to come back with the Irish stew--with Omicron, we didn't think we could do the traditional event again. And then someone pointed out, 'Hey, we've got basketball going on.' Because we were hanging out here, doing the stew, and having a few pints, people came by and hung out all day. So we said, let's just make this a full-day event. So this is our first year where we've got the tent up, we've got live music, we've got big screen TVs, we've got a food truck, we've got the Standard Distributing Company here, so we've got Guinness, Harp, Miller Lite. That will go from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., we'll actually still do our Irish stew drive-thru for sponsors."
Just before the crowd started to arrive at the tent in the parking lot off French Street, Dennis O'Brien wandered in to have himself a pint and catch some college hoops.
"I'm a good Irishman. I come only to St. Patrick's on St. Patty's Day. Usually I go to St. Anthony's," O'Brien said. "This morning, I went to mass, and I remembered my dad, who was Irish, and my mother and it brought tears to my eyes to be back and on home ground. It's the Irish Mecca. It's a wonderful feeling to be back with a bunch of Micks who are celebrating St. Patrick's Day in the old-fashioned way, with some music, a little bit of beer, and a lot of prayer."
Then there were some, like Donna McCullin at Kelly's Logan House, who were throwing caution to the wind and catching up on lost time.
"For two years, and at my age, I lost two years of my life, so we're making up for it," McCullin said. "The first stop, we do Trolley Square, then we go to Union Street, we do Mulrooney's, and then we head out towards Newark where we're from, and hit all those bars. I am vaccinated, and I am boostered, and I just had COVID, so I figure the alcohol will take care of me."