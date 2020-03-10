Should Delaware adults with a terminal illness be allowed to get a prescription that would end their suffering - and their lives?
A survey is showing support for the end-of-life options act that lawmakers will take up this spring. Getting the measure passed, however, may still be a battle.
Tuesday, Compassion and Choices released the results of a survey conducted earlier this winter of more than 780 Delawareans on the issue of "medical aid in dying" legislation.
Judy Govatos of Wilmington, who is living with leukemia, spoke in favor of leaving such decisions to patients. Govatos said she has been told it's not a matter of "if" but "when" her leukemia recurs.
She has suffered hallucinations, bouts of violent illness and other adverse reactions from previous medications.
"The idea of dying in a state of hallucination and being violently ill is really quite terrifying," Govatos said. "I don't feel that either I or anybody else should have to suffer in order to die."
House Bill 140 would allow an adult Delaware resident who is diagnosed with six months or less to live due to a terminal condition to request medication that would allow him or her to die peacefully while asleep. It would require that two physicians confirm the terminal diagnosis, and it contains other safeguards according to its sponsor, Representative Paul Baumbach (D- Newark).
"For some people, simply having this prescription brings comfort whether they use it or not," Baumbach said.
Also, no doctor would be required to participate in an end-of-life decision. "We want this patient-driven," Baumbach said.
But John Goodill MD, chair of the Medical Society of Delaware ethics committee and a specialist in palliative care, said numerous members of the society oppose the measure - and that in the states where medical-aid-in-dying has been permitted it has led to confusion.
"The majority of providers do not have the training to be able to adequately address those kinds of requests and assess patients' needs," Goodill said.
"Medical aid in dying is optional. It's optional for the patient, it's optional for the health care provider," Compassion and Choice Delaware coordinator Maria Spencer said.
Survey highlights, provided by Compassion and Choices:
-77 percent of Delaware voters agree "the decision to end one's life must be made voluntarily by the patient, not by a relative or guardian and not through an advanced directive."
-77 percent of Delaware voters agree "health care providers acting in good faith and in accordance with the law to honor a terminally ill patient's request to end their life would not be subject to criminal or civil penalties."
-78 percent of Delaware agree that "an insurer or healthcare provider may not deny treatment or alter healthcare benefits otherwise available to terminally ill patients eligible to receive aid-in-dying medication."
House Bill 104 is in the House Health and Human Development Committee.