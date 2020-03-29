Delaware has the second-longest emergency room wait times in the US, according to a recent survey by autoinsurance.org.
The wait time is at 153 minutes. Delaware also ranked first in the percentage of emergency room patients who get fed up and leave before seeing a doctor, said autoinsurance.org's Sarah Routhier.
"Four percent of the patients who go to the ER actually leave without being seen, so they don't even--they get--I guess...get frustrated," said Routhier.
Routhier added in terms of longest emergency room wait times, the Northeast isn't ideal.
"[The] District of Columbia is ranked first, then Delaware. New York is third, Maryland fourth, Connecticut fifth, New Jersey sixth," said Routhier.
Pennsylvania came in 15th in the survey.
Which states had the shortest wait times?
"The five best were Wisconsin, Iowa, Wyoming, Kansas and South Dakota," said Routhier.
Routhier said information for the survey came from several sources.
"The CDC's National Health Interview Survey...we also used their national hospital ambulatory medical care survey and information from the Kaiser Family Foundation," said Routhier.