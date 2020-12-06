A survey claims men are more likely than women to drive dangerously.
That includes aggressive behavior behind the wheel, said AAA Mid-Atlantic's Ken Grant.
"That's speeding, that's following the vehicle in front a little too closely to prevent another vehicle from merging in....rude gestures, honking the horn in a not-so-nice way, going through a red light, switching lanes quickly," said Grant.
Grant added aggressive driving is unsafe and emotional behavior has no place on the road.
"If you find yourself in that mode of, your blood pressure's going up, you're getting angry or something, it may be time to just pull off to the side of the road and do some deep breathing and calm down a little bit," said Grant.
Although more men than women tended to behave dangerously, the study by AAA's Foundation for Traffic Safety also claimed 79 percent of men AND women who responded said they were aggressive drivers.