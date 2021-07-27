A 32-year-old man killed himself after killing two women and shooting and injuring a 12-year-old girl in a domestic incident in the city's Hilltop section, Wilmington Police said Tuesday.
According to police, the suspect shot and killed a 30-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman in the 1100 block of West 2nd Street around 8:25 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021. A 12-year-old victim was also located in connection with the incident, and was listed in stable condition.
The suspect was located at the scene, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Steven Bender at 302.576.3621 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.