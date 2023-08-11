A county police investigation into two recent carjackings in Newark has resulted in the arrest of a suspect.
A SWAT team closed in on a residence on Second Avenue in New Castle Thursday, and 22-year-old Dymirr Ellerbe was taken into custody. Police also said two guns were found when a search warrant was executed.
Officers investigated a carjacking July 23rd on Picasso Court in Newark and another carjacking July 30th on Sandburg Place. On August 1st, the stolen vehicle from the second carjacking was seen, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed.
Police listed these charges against Dymirr Ellerbe:
Two felony counts of robbery in the first degree
Two felony counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Four felony counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited
Three felony counts of aggravated menacing
One felony count of wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony
One felony count of receiving stolen property
One felony count of reckless endangering first degree
One felony count of disregarding a police officer’s signal
One felony count of burglary in the third degree
One misdemeanor count of theft under $1,500.00
Ellerbe was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and bail was set at $334,000.00 cash. He was later committed to Howard R Young Correctional Institution.