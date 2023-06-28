A Pennsylvania man is charged with robbing the Wells Fargo Bank on Route 40 in Bear on June 16th.
Delaware State Police said 40-year-old Antonio Harper of Bellefonte, PA (which is near State College) was arrested Tuesday at the Fairview Inn on South Market Street. Harper is charged with robbery and related crimes, and was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $228,000 cash bond.
New Castle City Police, Wilmington Police and the FBI assisted with the investigation, which led to Harper being identified as the suspect. During the robbery, the suspect gave a note to a bank teller and demanded money, then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Harper is charged with robbery, terroristic threatening and failure to comply with taking of photographs and fingerprints.