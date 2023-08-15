A man is behind bars in connection with a fatal shooting in Wilmington last December.
City Police said Tuesday that 31-year-old Dayquane Barnes became a suspect in the case, and was arrested recently during a traffic stop. Barnes is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and home invasion - burglary.
44-year-old Lerrie Tate died in a hospital after being found shot on North Madison Street last December 1st.
Barnes was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Center on $4,000,000 cash-only bail.