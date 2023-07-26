A man is behind bars facing murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Wilmington last month.
City Police said Tuesday that 33-year-old Deontay Willingham was identified as a suspect through the course of the investigation. He was arrested in Pennsylvania on an unrelated matter earlier this month.
37-year-old Dennis Davis was gunned down the afternoon of June 11th on East 23rd Street.
Police listed these charges against Willingham:
- Murder (First Degree)
- Murder During the Commission of a Felony (First Degree)
- Robbery (First Degree)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – Three Counts
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
Willingham was arraigned July 21st and was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $1.5-million cash-only bail.