Deontay Willingham

Deontay Willingham

 photo shared by Wilmington Police

A man is behind bars facing murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Wilmington last month.

City Police said Tuesday that 33-year-old Deontay Willingham was identified as a suspect through the course of the investigation. He was arrested in Pennsylvania on an unrelated matter earlier this month.

37-year-old Dennis Davis was gunned down the afternoon of June 11th on East 23rd Street.

Police listed these charges against Willingham:

  • Murder (First Degree)
  • Murder During the Commission of a Felony (First Degree)
  • Robbery (First Degree)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – Three Counts
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Willingham was arraigned July 21st and was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $1.5-million cash-only bail. 

Tags