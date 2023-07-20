Kevin Berry

A suspect is behind bars in connection with a fatal shooting in Wilmington that occurred in May.

Wilmington Police said Thursday that an investigation into the murder developed 33-year-old Kevin Berry as a suspect. Berry was arrested Tuesday without incident. He was indicted by a New Castle County Grand Jury July 10th. 

35-year-old Thaddeus Blackman died after being shot on Gordon Street May 9th.

Berry was charged with murder (1st degree), possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited (2 counts). He was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $1.1-million cash-only bail. 

