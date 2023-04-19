A Wilmington man has been charged with assaulting a 71-year-old man over a parking space dispute.
According to Delaware State Police, troopers were called to a medical complex on Prides Crossing in the Ogletown area Tuesday about an injured person. State Police said the suspect and the 71-year-old went to pull into the same parking spot and the victim drove away after a verbal argument. But, he was pursued by the suspect, who chased the victim's vehicle and punched the window.
Despite the victim's pleading with the suspect, State Police said 39-year-old Dimitri Taylor punched the man, who fell and suffered a head injury. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.
Taylor later turned himself in and was charged with felony 1st-degree assault. He has been released on $10,000 unsecured bail.