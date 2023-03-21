A Newark man faces charges in connection with a robbery at 7-11 on Governor Printz Boulevard nearly a month ago.
According to Delaware State Police, an investigation determined that on the night of February 26th, 32-year-old Leonard Cullum showed a handgun to a store employee and demanded money, as another suspect kept people from coming into the store.
Cullum was arrested Monday at a motel on South Market Street and was charged with robbery, wearing a disguise during commission of a felony, and conspiracy. He was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Center on $68,000 cash bond.
The other suspect is still at large. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8525 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.