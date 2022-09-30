A suspect is behind bars facing murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Wilmington the afternoon of September 13th.
Wilmington Police said Friday that an investigation identified 30-year-old Quinton Jones as a suspect in the shooting death of Lamar Washington, who was also 30. Washington died of his injuries after being shot in the 2,300-block of North Pine Street.
Jones was arrested Thursday. He is charged with murder and weapons offenses, and was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $300,000 cash-only bail.