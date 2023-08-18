A New Castle man is behind bars facing robbery charges.
Delaware State Police said a man with a rifle held up a cashier at Darley Pharmacy in Claymont early Thursday morning, and fled with cash and a bottle of soda. The suspect had his face hidden with a T-shirt, but the store employee was familiar with him and gave a description to troopers.
27-year-old Justin Kranz was arrested almost four hours after the robbery, as he was walking nearby on Philadelphia Pike.
State Police said Kranz is charged with robbery and wearing a disguise during commission of a felony. Kranz is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $66,000 cash bond.