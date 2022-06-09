Donte Richardson

Delaware State Police said they've arrested a 23-year old man in connection with a pair of carjacking incidents that took place January 5, 2022, at businesses along Rocky Run Parkway.

Troopers said Donte Richardson of Wilmington was identified as a suspect and police took him into custody on Thursday, June 9th, without incident.

Richardson was allegedly armed with a handgun when he tried unsuccessfully to steal a vehicle at the Wawa, and was then successful a few minutes later in taking a car at the Green Turtle.

Police say they found a Glock 9mm while executing a search warrant.

Richardson is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $182,000 cash bond on the following charges:

  • Robbery First Degree (Felony)
  • Attempted Robbery First Degree (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)- 2 counts
  • Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited (Felony)- 2 counts
  • Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
  • Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

