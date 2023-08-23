A suspect is behind bars in connection with a 2019 murder in Wilmington.
City police said Wednesday that a continuing investigation involving detectives and the Cold Case Unit led to the identification of a suspect in the shooting death of 29-year-old Hakeem Smalls on North Monroe Street.
28-year-old Dashawn Daley was indicted earlier this month for murder, robbery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and reckless endangering. According to police, Daley was being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on an unrelated matter.
Daley was being held on $1,275,000 cash-only bail.