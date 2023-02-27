A Chester man is charged in connection with a robbery at a New Castle - area apartment complex over the weekend.
New Castle County Police said a 35-year-old man was robbed in the parking lot of William Penn Village early Saturday. An officer and K-9 partner "Nova" were led to an apartment at the complex, and the victim's stolen phone was "pinging."
A man, later identified as 21-year-old Monir Leach was seen coming out of the apartment. Police searched him, and found a landed handgun as well as marijuana in his possession.
Leach was arraigned and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.
County Police listed these charges against Monir Leach:
-One felony count of robbery in the first degree.
-One felony count of carrying a concealed deadly weapon.
-One felony count of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.
-One count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.