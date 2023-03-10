A man is charged with two bank robberies last month, according to Delaware State Police.
Police said an investigation led to 34-year-old Joshua Lewis as being involved in a February 10th hold-up at Artisans' Bank on Kirkwood Highway near Limestone Road. The suspect in that robbery implied he had a gun and demanded and received cash from two tellers.
Lewis was arrested without incident Thursday at his home. State Police said a search of two vehicles and the residence turned up a loaded "ghost gun" and ammunition.
Also, according to police, Lewis has been identified as the suspect in a Dover-area bank robbery February 15th. In that case, someone came into Shore United Bank on South Governors Avenue carrying a bag and an unknown object that was wrapped inside. The suspect was wearing an orange hard hat and a mask at the time. A bank employee surrendered some money and the suspect fled.
Lewis is now being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $415,000 cash bail. State Police listed these charges:
- Robbery 1st Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of an Unfinished Firearm with No Serial Number (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited and with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited and with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony)
- Possession of Burglar Tools (Felony)