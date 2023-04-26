The shooter of Charles Kupidlowski has now been charged with his murder as he's waited to be extradited to Delaware from Maryland.
March 16, Delaware State Police found Kupidlowski shot in the middle of Reeves Crossing Road in Felton but was pronounced dead at the scene.
Steven M. Smith of Centreville, Maryland and the victim apparently had an ongoing dispute when the conflict came to a head, leading to Kupidlowski's death, according to police.
Smith has been charged with first degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon and is now being held at a nearly $1.1 million bond.