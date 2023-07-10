Jayden Robinson

 Photo released by Wilmington Police

A man is charged with a Wilmington shooting incident, as well as a robbery - and he has been connected to a stolen vehicle investigation.

Wilmington Police said 18-year-old Jayden Robinson was identified as a suspect in the shooting of a 17-year-old male in May. At the time, the victim was in stable condition.

Robinson has also been linked to a July 5th robbery on Baynard Boulevard. According to police, he was found in a stolen vehicle the following day, and officers recovered two more stolen vehicles in that same block of Spruce Street.

Police listed these charges against Robinson:

  • Assault (First Degree)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
  • Reckless Endangering (First Degree) – Two Counts
  • Discharging a Firearm on a City Street
  • Robbery (Second Degree)
  • Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500

Robinson was being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution on $118,500 cash-only bail. 

