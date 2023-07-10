A man is charged with a Wilmington shooting incident, as well as a robbery - and he has been connected to a stolen vehicle investigation.
Wilmington Police said 18-year-old Jayden Robinson was identified as a suspect in the shooting of a 17-year-old male in May. At the time, the victim was in stable condition.
Robinson has also been linked to a July 5th robbery on Baynard Boulevard. According to police, he was found in a stolen vehicle the following day, and officers recovered two more stolen vehicles in that same block of Spruce Street.
Police listed these charges against Robinson:
- Assault (First Degree)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Reckless Endangering (First Degree) – Two Counts
- Discharging a Firearm on a City Street
- Robbery (Second Degree)
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500
Robinson was being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution on $118,500 cash-only bail.